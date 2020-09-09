Queen Elizabeth to move to Windsor

Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth II will be keeping Buckingham Palace for limited ‘secret’ events while making Windsor Castle her new home, it was confirmed on Tuesday. According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch along with the Duke of Edinburgh will leave Balmoral and spend some private time at Sandrigham next week. Her Majesty had spent the summer at her Aberdeenshire retreat amid the coronavirus pandemic, all the while rumours spiraled about her not returning to the capital. “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh will depart Balmoral Castle during the week commencing September 14 to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate,” a spokesperson was quoted saying by the Mirror.