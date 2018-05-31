Queen Elizabeth lauds Ayub’s academic role

London

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has today recognised Muhammad Ayub, representing Pakistan, as the 54th Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of his exceptional voluntary service improving the education and life chances of young people in Islamabad.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, Her Majesty The Queen – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country each week in the two years following the summit.

Mr Ayub is a fireman who runs an open-air school for children who would not otherwise be able to afford an education. He first started teaching a group of four children in an Islamabad public park over thirty years ago.

The school roll has since grown to over 250 students, with lessons running free of charge from noon to sunset.

Children are taught a range of subjects including Urdu, English and Maths and thousands of children have taken government accredited exams allowing them to go on to higher education, or secure higher-paid jobs. Ayub has now mobilised a team of volunteers to further support his teaching programmes and to help fundraise for a permanent school-building.—PR