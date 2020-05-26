Queen Elizabeth II found Meghan’s dress to be a bit objectionable

London

All eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they exchanged vows two years ago in a royal wedding.

And while many were in awe of the Duchess of Sussex’s simple and modern bridal look, some were not too impressed – including the Queen herself.

If reports are to be believed, Queen Elizabeth II found the dress to be a bit objectionable given Meghan’s status as a divorcee.

According to a royal source cited by the Mail on Sunday, the monarch was not too pleased about the colour of the gown. “The Queen is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcee, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding,” the palace insider recounted.

The idea that brides should wear white to signify purity is an age-old concept but it appears the British royal family has still been clinging on to it.

The Royal Family was “completely understated and charming” on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding day, it has been claimed.

Clare Waight Keller, former artistic director at Givenchy and designer of Meghan’s stunning wedding dress, gave a unique insight into how the Royal Family truly is. The designer shared for the first time on social media personal memories of Meghan and Harry’s Royal Wedding, including the arrival at St George’s Chapel and the photo shoot that followed the ceremony.—AFP