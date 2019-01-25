Queen calls for ‘common ground’ as Brexit divides Britain

London

Queen Elizabeth II has emphasised the need for Britons to come together to “seek out the common ground”, in what is being viewed as an appeal to overcome bitter divisions over Brexit.

Government ministers quickly interpreted the comments — a rare foray for the 92-year-old monarch into the political sphere — as broadly supportive of their desperate search for a compromise over Brexit. With Britain in limbo just two months before the scheduled withdrawal from the EU on March 29, some lawmakers have been calling for the queen to intervene more forcefully and seek to reassure Britons who are worried about the future.

The queen appeared to do so obliquely in an address late on Thursday to members of the Women’s Institute (WI) near her Sandringham estate in eastern England — an association that she joined while still a princess in 1943.

“Of course, every generation faces fresh challenges and opportunities,” she said.—AFP

