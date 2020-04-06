Queen addresses coronavirus in rare televised speech

OBSERVER REPORT

LONDON Queen Elizabeth has officially broken her silence on the ongoing coronavirus crisis that continues to force many parts of the world into lockdown. On Sunday, the British monarch made a rare television address to the public for the first time in nearly 20 years. During her speech, which was previously-recorded at Windsor Castle, the Queen highlighted the specific challenges the UK is facing during the pandemic, reported InStyle. While making the speech, the Queen also expressed her gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and other medical staff fighting on the front lines. “I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all,” she said. Before this, the British Royal thanked the NHS staff and essential workers “who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all.” She also communicated her appreciation to those who are self-quarantining at home. “Together we are tackling this disease and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute then we will overcome it,” the Queen continued. “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of selfdiscipline, of quiet goodhumoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country. The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future.