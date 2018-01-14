Quddus sworn in as Balochistan CM

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Balochistan after Sanaullah Zehri stepped down ahead of a no-confidence motion against him. The oath was administered by Governor Mehmood Achakzai.

During a session of the Balochistan Assembly, Speaker Raheela Hameed Durrani made the official announcement of electing Bizenjo as the province’s chief minister. Speaking on the floor of the assembly, Bizenjo thanked all the lawmakers who had supported him.

The Balochistan governor also administered to the cabinet.

The election took place amid beefed up security in and around the assembly building. The contest was held between Pakistan Muslim League-Q candidate Bizenjo, who secured 41 out of the total 51 votes pooled, and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Agha Syed Liaquat Ali, who bagged 13 votes. Bizenjo is the third chief minister of the province in four-and-a-half years.

Another PkMap candidate Abdul Rahim Ziyaratwal, who had also filed his nominations, had withdrawn from the race. Bizenjo, besides his party, had the complete support of disgruntled members of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F.

Bizenjo was born in Awaran on January 1, 1974, and contested elections for the first time in 2002. He was elected from the PB-41 constituency. He remained Deputy Speaker from 2013-15. Bizenjo was elected as MPA from Awaran after receiving only 544 votes from the constituency. Only 1.18 percent were polled in his constituency.

The National Party, once a key partner in the coalition government, opted not to sit either on the treasury or the opposition benches.

The NP’s MPAs Khalid Langoue, Mujeebur Rehman and Fatah Buladi besides Pakhtunkhwa Mill Awami Party MPA Manzoor Kakar voted for Bizenjo.

Meanwhile, PkMAP chairman has announced to take action against MPA Manzoor Kakar for casting his vote against the party policy. Retracing the steps of his father, who was thrice elected from Awaran, Bizenjo commenced his political career from his home town Shindi Jhao Awaran.

After contesting general elections in 2013 again on PML-Q’s ticket, Bizenjo was elected MPA for a third time. When he joined he PML-N-led coalition government in the province, Bizenjo was nominated as deputy speaker of the Balochistan Assembly in June 2013.

Meanwhile, delivering his inaugural speech in the Balochistan Assembly, Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo promised to give healthcare, education and clean drinking water to the people during his reign.

Mir said that he wanted bureaucrats to keep pace with the measures he wants to implement to solve the problems of the people in the province. “I will use the short time given to me to find solutions to the problems of citizens and will try to boost good governance,” he added.

“Maintenance of public order shall remain the utmost priority with the protection of the life and property of the people without any discrimination,” Bizenjo told the House. He said that he wanted to ensure the completion of CPEC projects as well as other development schemes. He hinted that he would undertake legislation to protect the inalienable rights of the residents of Gwadar District as a whole and he sought help from his colleagues.

“The water scarcity in Quetta will also be addressed on priority basis,” Bizenjo said. “I have no personal differences with Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and I have the deepest respect for him”. “Zehri resigned with grace and upheld the democratic traditions in Balochistan,” Bizenjo said.