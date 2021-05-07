Quarantine centers established in Islamabad for expats

Three centers have been established by the capital administration to quarantine expatriates arriving in Pakistan if they test positive for Covid-19.

Babar Sahib Din, Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that three quarantine facilities had been set up, one at the OGDCL house, one at the Marriott, and one at the Redison hotels. The isolation facility is free at the OGDCL and is accessible at Marriott and Redison at a subsidized rate of Rs3,000 to Rs9,000 per day.

The expatriates have the option of using the government’s free service or staying at either of the two hotels, he added, adding that the Margalla Hotel and a guest house at F-7 had been chosen as backup facilities and will be used if necessary.

According to the official, the centres were established in response to government directives about the updated international air policy.

He said that upon arrival at the Islamabad International Airport, all expatriates would be subjected to rapid checks, and those who were found to be infectious would be sent to their preferred quarantine centre.

“The number of expatriates returning to Pakistan for Eid celebrations increases and keeping this in view the centres have been set up,” Mr Babar said. He added that the Infected patients will be transferred to OGDCL, Marriott, and Redison hotels. The isolation period will last 10 days. He stated that another screening would be performed on the eighth day, and anyone who tested negative would be able to return home.

Mr Babar said that although air traffic has been reduced by 20%, around 2,000 expatriates arrive in the capital every day from various countries.

According to him, countries were classified as A, B, or C based on the amount of Covid-19 cases they had.

The countries in category C, he said, are those with a large number of cases.

Passengers from group A and B countries are permitted to visit Pakistan after presenting a negative Covid-19 test result. A committee reviews the situations of expatriates residing in category C countries and decides whether or not they are permitted to travel to Pakistan.

So far, four expatriates coming from abroad screened positive, according to officials from the capital government, and were segregated at the centres.

Meanwhile, in the capital on Thursday, a woman died of Covid-19, and 369 more citizens tested positive. The death toll from the virus in the capital has risen to 699, according to officials.

4199 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 11297 active cases in Islamabad.

