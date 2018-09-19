Quantum jump in gas prices

CONTRARY to repeated assurances given during the last few days by different governmental authorities, the government went ahead with its plans to jack up prices of gas significantly to the detriment of economy and common man. The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) okayed unprecedented increase in its meeting on Monday and the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources shared the decision with newsmen, trying to sugar-coat the bitter pill.

The government has increased consumer slabs from existing three to seven claiming that this has been done to minimise impact of the price hike on lower and middle class consumers but the very fact that the gas prices have been hiked by up to 143% would finally hit everyone including the ordinary soul. The impact of increase for first three slabs is from ten to twenty percent but those who consume much are either industries or businesses and it is understood that they would pass on the burden to the common man. The government would be milking Rs 91 billion a year through this increase and this itself speaks volumes as to its real impact on the society. No doubt, government is facing financial crunch but the tried approach of putting additional burden on those who are already paying is not the right course and shows the authorities are devoid of imagination.

It is all the more regrettable that consumers and common man have been made to bear the brunt of rampant corruption and mismanagement in gas companies. It is known to all that entire districts are consuming gas without a single meter and paying anything to the companies besides huge theft by hotels, industries and other businesses in connivance with the officials of gas companies. Why the government is not taking steps to prevent theft and penalise those who are stealing the national wealth in broad-daylight? If the government moves firmly against theft and leakages, there would be no need to hike the tariff, which would also make our products uncompetitive in the international market as prices of other inputs are also being revised upward.

Share on: WhatsApp