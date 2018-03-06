Quality research imperative for promotion of healthcare system

Peshawar

Eminent Physician and former Principal Khyber Medical College, Professor Dr. Nasirud Din Azam Khan said here Monday said best results in healthcare could be achieved by promoting research culture in the country. He said medical journals could contribute to knowledge by publishing quality research and ensuring that peer review process is in place.

The journals are published regularly and cover evidence based medicine focusing on health issues faced by the country, and best results in healthcare can be achieved if we bring together researchers and policy makers to promote research culture. He was talking as chief guest at the occasion 4th national conference of Medical Journal Editors organized jointly by Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Pakistan Association of Medical Editors (PAME) here at KMU multi purposes hall.

The theme of the PAME conference was “Visibility of Pakistani Journals in International Arena: A Challenge”. Former VC KMU Prof. Dr. Mohammad Daud Khan, Prof. Dr. Arshad Javed, PAME President Prof. Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar, editors, editorial teams of medical journals, authors and researches from all over the country were also present at the occasion.

Prof. Nasirud Din regretted public health remains neglected in the country and it is the quality of research which matters most and not the quantity. He said research should help solve healthcare issues faced in the country. At present, almost every medical college and institution has its own medical journal but their quality leaves much to be desired. He emphasized the importance of organizing regular workshops, training courses for capacity building of editors, editorial teams, researchers, which will also help improve the quality and standard of medical journals and they will get more citations.

While talking to the conference former VC KMU Prof. Dr. Mohammad Daud Khan said, Pakistan with a huge population has a lot of useful data. It is a moral obligation of doctors to document all the data and have all the relevant details of the patients they treat and examine. They should know their patients fully well but unfortunately a large number of healthcare professionals do not maintain any record of their patients which is highly unethical.

If we have proper data, it will help the doctors to make presentations and also write scientific papers. We need to promote research and encourage our healthcare professionals to document data and write research articles, he added.—APP