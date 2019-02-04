Quality medical facility to be provided to families under Sehat Insaf Card

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Aamir Mehmood Kiani Monday said quality medical facilities would be provided to each deserving families under the Sehat Insaf Card scheme. Talking to media, he said under the Sehat Insaf Card scheme, each deserving family would get medical treatment worth Rs720,000 annually.

Treatment would be covered all diseases except transplants, he added. He said, “It is the first time in the country’s history that such a big package has been announced for the poor masses.” The minister said 15 million people would be provided the health cards in the next two years.

This scheme is being launched in Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, FATA and the federal capital,” Kiani stated.

He said in the tribal districts, these cards will be provided to each family. In Islamabad, 85,000 families will be provided with the cards,” he said.

He said three new hospitals would be established in Islamabad and the existing health facilities were also being upgraded. The budget had also been allocated for this purpose, he added.—APP

