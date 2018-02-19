Quality of law education depends on qualification of teachers

Our Correspondent

The quality of law education depends on the qualification of teachers but learned and qualified lawyers do not show an inclination towards pedagogic assignment due to low salary structure and poor perks and privileges.

This was stated by the founding Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL), Justice (Retd) Qazi Khalid Ali, in his written proposals submitted to the committee set up by the Supreme Court for proposing structural reforms in the legal education system.

Qazi Khalid is a member of the central committee which met with senior constitutional lawyer Hamid Khan in the chair here on Sunday. The written submission proposes that the lecturers of law should be equated with Civil Judges, Judicial Magistrates, Assistant Professors of law with Senior Civil Judges, Associate Professors with Additional District and Sessions Judges and Professors of law with District and Sessions Judges in terms of Salary.