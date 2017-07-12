Quality knowledge best way to bring change

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Tuesday said education especially the quality knowledge is the best way to making a change in the life standards of the people. The youngsters are hope of the nation, since the future of our country very much depends upon the role and services what they are going to contribute.

He was addressing the 9th Convocation of the Kohat University of Science and Technology at its premises. Beside others, ex-provincial Governor, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah, Commissioner Syed Mussarat Hussain Shah, Ex-Nazim Kohat Asad Khan, local elders and parents of the students were present on the occasion. The Governor said we have achieved many milestones since our independence and many more are to be surmounted.

Definitely, he added, based on available potentials, many more projects of similar kinds can be materialized. Being more than sixty percent of the country’s population, the Governor said, the youth are supposed to make a major share in the ongoing struggle for making a better future for the country possible. Congratulating the graduates, the Governor said, we all wish you to be the leading generation of the country. At the same time, he said, we also wish you to deliver a proud course to be followed by your followers.—APP