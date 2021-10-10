Quality healthcare top priority: CS

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Sunday declared that the Punjab government is committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to the public, warning that no negligence or laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal was talking during a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Okara here on Sunday.

The CS inspected the provision of medical facilities, sanitation and other arrangements in the DHQ hospital. He went around different wards including emergency and enquired from the patients about the availability and quality of the facilities being provided to them.

He also enquired about the behaviour of the doctors and other paramedical staff toward patients and their attendants. The patients expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities in the hospital.

On the complaint of a woman, the Chief Secretary directed the MS to immediately redress her grievances and directed to appoint a focal person for resolving the problems of patients and their attendants.

He assured that all available resources will be provided to the health sector besides ensuring modern healthcare facilities, availability of medicines and medical staff. He stressed upon the doctors, nurses and other staff to treat patients in a polite manners.

He lauded the arrangements of the hospital and directed to further improve them. The MS while briefing the Chief Secretary said that a proposal of setting up of Trauma Centre in the hospital is under consideration.

The hospital is providing free meals to the patients. Later, the Chief Secretary during his visit to Sahiwal paid a visit to DHQ Hospital and inspected the emergency, dengue and other wards.

While talking to the patients and their attendants, the Chief Secretary said that medical is a sacred profession and doctors and other paramedical staff should serve the suffering humanity with devotion. The Chief Secretary also lauded the arrangements and directed to further improve them.

The Chief Secretary presided over the meeting at the Commissioner’s Office and reviewed the various development schemes, price control measures and pending revenue cases.

He directed the Commissioner Sahiwal Division and Deputy Commissioners of the three districts to ensure the implementation of Open Door Policy.

He said that all administrative officers should give one hour on daily basis to listen the peoples’ problems and create ease for them. He said that zero tolerance policy should be adopted against corruption.

He also directed to ensure timely utilization of funds and transparency in development schemes and said that progress on these projects would be reviewed on regular basis as development schemes will generate economic activities and employment opportunities.

He further stated that Deputy Commissioners should visit the Land Record Centers on regular basis and people issues related to revenue should be resolved on priority basis and no revenue case should remain pending for more than two years.

He said that demand and supply and prices of the essential commodities should be monitored and Officers should perform their duties in an effective manner. He termed the establishment of Deputy Commissioner counters in big stores is a good initiative.

The Chief Secretary also planted a sapling in the garden of the Commissioner’s Office. Sahiwal Division Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi, all the Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers attended the meeting.