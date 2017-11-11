Quality education for youth must for nation building: PM

MANSEHRA :Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said quality education of youth was the most important element of the nation building and emphasized on the students to work very hard for attaining success and to maintain a healthy balance between academic and extra-curricular activities. The prime minister was addressing a gathering of parents and teachers at the annual day function of Kaghan Memorial Trust School as a chief guest. The prime minister said that they should, among other things, particularly focus on building the good character of the children.He also credited the institute for providing quality education in the area.Special Assistant to PM Dr. Musadik Malik, on the occasion, said that he was impressed by the confidence of the children who presented tableaus to highlight different important social issues. He further said the country’s bright future was in the hands of its youth who were responsible and cognizant of the challenges.Later, the prime minister distributed prizes among students who achieved positions in academics and sports activities.Earlier, the principal of the school presented the annual report.

Orignally published by INP