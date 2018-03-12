Quality education vital for progress

Federal Minister for Norcotics Control General (R) Salah-ud- Din Tirmzi has said that education played a vital role in economic development of country and urged the students to get quality education so that they could contribute towards national progress and stability.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of Jinnah Preparatory School held in the Auditorium of Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Sunday, Salah-ud- Din Tirmzi said that the education was the only way to overcome poverty, ignorance, unemployment and extremism. It is need of hour that we invest in education and provide conducive environment to the kids to get education which could enable them to combat the challenges of future.—APP

