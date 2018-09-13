Quality education top priority of Punjab Govt

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that provision of quality education is the top priority of the Punjab government and government is utilizing all available resources for providing higher education opportunities to women at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while visiting under construction building of Government Collage for Women Eastern Side Hafizabad with the cost of Rs.126 million, he said that development funds were trust of the nation and no one would be allowed to make dishonesty while utilizing public funds at all.

Deputy Director Development, Hafizabad, Shahid Iqbal Bhatti, Executive Engineer Buildings, Abbas Virk, Deputy Director Colleges, Zahida Akseer and Assistant Director Colleges, Atif Imdad Tarar were also accompanied by him.

Deputy Commissioner committed that all ongoing development schemes would be completed according to specification and utilization of quality material would be ensured in the district. He said that delay in completion of development schemes particularly health and education sectors was caused to create problems and concerned departments had to improved its performance to deter delay in completion of development schemes timely.