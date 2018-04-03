Quality education top priority of govt: Jhagra

Peshawar

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here Monday said the promotion of quality higher education was the top most priority of the government and solid steps are being taken in this direction. He was addressing the certificates distribution ceremony at convocation of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Women University here today. Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr Razia Sultana, Vice Chancellor Islamia College University, Habib Ahmed and students and parents were present.

The Governor awarded education degrees to 414 students including 46 gold medals to position holder students. The Governor congratulated gold medalist students and wished students success in life. He said the students are now entering into a new phase of life and expressed the hope that they will overcome all the future challenges with hard work, commitment and dedication towards duties. The Governor expressed optimism that students will continue achievements in future life and play active role in progress and development of the country.

Earlier, adressing a grand Tribal Jirga here at Governor House, he said the government is committed to providing 1000 billion rupees for development projects in FATA under 10-year development program. He directed that such Jirgas should held at-least three times in a year so that the direct consultation with tribal people could be arranged. The governor stressed the need for unity and cohesion for development and prosperity of the country. He said the government has great respect for tribal people as they have given great sacrifices for protection of motherland.—APP