Quality in education possible by upholding merit: Masood

Kotli

Excellence in education and developing a highly skilled human resource is being given foremost preference by the current Government of AJK, said President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan while addressing the scholarship award ceremony held at the University of Kotli.

Speaking at the occasion the President said that merit based admissions and appointments in AJK Universities will be prioritized in order to ensure the highest standards in tertiary education. The President said that in the coming years, quality higher education facilities will be available in all district headquarters of AJK. Recently, Haveli sub-campus (University of Poonch, Rawalakot) has been established at Forward Kahota and seminal work on Palandri sub-campus (Mirpur University of Science and Technology), and Abbaspur sub-campus (University of Poonch) have begun, and will be completed in the coming months.

President Masood Khan said that new disciplines will be introduced at graduate levels in order to help match curricula to the dynamic job market and enable successful placement of fresh graduates. Highlighting the economic and industrial revolution unfolding in Azad Kashmir, especially due to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the President said that special emphasis will be given to technical skill development to cater to the jobs generated in the coming years due to CPEC.

President AJK said that Azad Kashmir despite its size has 5 public sector universities, 2 cadet colleges and dozens of degree colleges. He added that qualitative success in education will only be achieved if we promote research, innovation, and provide requisite international exposure to our faculty and students. “Establishing a knowledge based economy is pertinent for the prosperity of Azad Kashmir and its people”, said the President.—PR