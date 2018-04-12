Quality education our priority: Masood

Rawalakot

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir said that we can progress and develop as a nation by investing in building a knowledge-based economy. Providing quality education to the masses is our government’s priority.

The President made these remarks while addressing the groundbreaking event of the Trar sub-campus University of Poonch here in Rawalakot.Prof. Dr. Rasul Jan, Vice Chancellor University of Poonch extensively briefed the President – who is also the Chancellor of public sector Universities in AJK – on the construction of Phase I of the project.

The President highlighting the importance of quality education said that we will focus on investment in new age disciplines, innovation and research. He said that developed countries invest heavily in providing quality education to their people and education is the common denominator which defines the progress and prosperity of any nation. President Azad Kashmir urged the students to pursue academic excellence along with focusing on character building.—PR