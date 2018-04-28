Quality education necessary for development

Rawalpindi

The promotion of quality education was imperative for sustainable economic progress and development in a developing country, said Deputy Education Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi Masood Ahmed here on Friday. Addressing an Oath Taking ceremony held at St. Helens Convent High School Satellite Town, he said that no nation could make progress without promotion of education, adding, this was an era of Science and Technology which should especially be focused by academic institutions. He highlighted the role of youth in nation-building adding today’s youth would become national asset and the future of Pakistan will be shaped by their vision.

He called upon the teachers to take cognizance of the important role of the students which would help them in making the potential and personalities of their students.

Education is generally seen as the foundation of a society which brings economic wealth, social prosperity and political stability. Mrs. Sheena Sohail Director Academic Diocesan Board of Education Rawalpindi took oath from the newly elected Council Members and hoped that they would take responsibility assigned to them with maturity and enthusiasm. Earlier, the Principle of the school Mrs. Sabrina Leo Joseph welcomed the distinguish guests and thanked the parents and students adding their participation make the event successful.—APP