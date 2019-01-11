Quality education imperative for progress, prosperity : President

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that progress and prosperity of Pakistan was in quality education and provision of health facilities and that was the best source of getting people out of poverty.

Talking to students of Baltistan University, who called on him at the Awan-e-Sadr, the president said that Gilgit Baltistan was a beautiful and important area and the government was making all out efforts to bring it at par with rest of the country.

The president said the universities should make the students able to get benefits from the raising opportunities.

He said artificial intelligence was need of the hour and the universities and students must concentrate to get command over it.

The president said that Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing had been launched in Karachi and it would be launched soon in other cities. He said that exports in this field could be increased manifold in the next five years.—APP

