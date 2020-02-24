Quality education among top priorities: Minister

Staff Reporter Provincial Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the provision of quality education across the province is among the top priorities of Sindh government and all stakeholders are working together to achieve this goal. He was addressing a meeting in Malir District, headed by Education Minister Saeed Ghani. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Human Settlements and President PPP District Malir Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, National Assembly Member Sardar Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio, Members Sindh Assembly Raja Abdul Razzaq Baloch, A. Saleem Baloch, Mahmud Alam Jamot, Shaheena Sher Ali and Chairman District Council Salman Abdullah Murad. The meeting discussed in detail the lack of teachers in the schools and colleges of District Malir, the sordid condition of the schools and the posting of subject specialist teachers in these educational institutions. The meeting also discussed about the upgradation of the schools in Malir district. All issues related to the education of the Malir district will be resolved immediately, assuring the delegation of Education Minister Saeed Ghani Malir said that it was hoped that the problems would be resolved soon. Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch added that the Sindh government was working to provide better and quality education to the entire province including Malir and all facilities should be provided, including shortage of the teachers would be meted out in the government educational institutions in Malir district. He was sure that together we could resolve all the issues.