I want to draw the attention of the government of Balochistan towards one of the serious/major issues ie {undoubtedly} quality education which is lacking in our province, which is the biggest in terms of landmass and can be the richest if its resources are tapped properly. Is it not an irony that the province with such attributes has been suffering from lack of education; a large number of its children are out of school? Indeed, education is the basic element of a nation, a nation cannot be developed without education and it is the simplest way to brighten the future of a country. Therefore, I earnestly request the Chief Minister of Balochistan to take benevolent steps for the redressal of this issue and provide a proper and quality education system to the inhabitants of the province.

YOUSUF YAAD

Turbat

