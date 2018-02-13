In Pakistan, the quality of education is as big a problem as lack of access to education starting from the primary level. Shockingly, the rate of children attending a primary school is 63%, half of them drop out due to several reasons and those who continue are also getting a substandard experience because of inadequate education facilities and lack of trained teachers. Female enrolment is only 43.6% of the total enrollment which is significantly less than the male enrolment. The government is spending 7 percent of its GDP on education sector. There are some other impediments to quality education including factual errors, grammatical and spelling mistakes in text books and corporal punishment that are triggering a large percentage of dropouts. The government of Pakistan needs an extensive educational reform which must begin with a policy reform that tackles the chronic under-investment in the education sector.

BABA FAIZ

Via email

