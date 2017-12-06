Quality Assurance training at Bahria University

Staff Reporter

Quality Assurance Directorate of Bahria University conducted training on “How to Prepare Self-Assessment Report” and “Self-Academic Audit” at Islamabad Campus. Director QA, Fazal Wahab was the resource person of the training. The session was attended by Quality Assurance Committee members of all respective departments of Bharia University Islamabad Campus.

The participants discussed the issues under consideration. Question answer session also proved to be significant as many queries were addressed to the members to their entire satisfaction.