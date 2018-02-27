Qualifying round of PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018 nearing end

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The qualifying round of PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018 is nearing the end with winning teams gearing up to play the final round from March 1.

Day eight and nine saw exciting matches witnessed by the football fraternity with excitement and zeal at Quetta, Zhob, Naseerabad and Kalat divisions. On the eighth day, Qilla Saifullah, Kachhi, Kharan and Lasbela won matches against Sherani, Jaffarabad, Washuk and Awaran respectively, while matches between Quetta and Nushki and Loralai and Zhob resulted in draws with one goal by each team. Lasbela outclassed Awaran by 15 goals against nil by the opponents.

The ninth day witnessed matches between Pishin and Chaman City resulting in a draw 2-2, while Quetta City won the match against Nushki by1-0.

The event is being organized in collaboration with Government of Balochistan and Balochistan Football Association.