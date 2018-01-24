Qualifying round of first FATA National Junior Squash Championship begins

Peshawar

The qualifying rounds of the first FATA National Junior Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday. A total of 170 players turned up from across Pakistan by taking part in four different categories comprising Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17. President FATA Olympic Association Shahid Khan Shinwari graced the occasion as chief guest and formally inaugurated the Championship right in the morning.

Asad Khan, Secretary General of the Shinwari Welfare Organization, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, PAF Academy coaches, players and Chief Referee Pakistan Squash Federation Munawar Zaman, Kamran Khan, Asghar Khan, Maqsood Hanif were also present.

The first FATA National Junior Squash Championship jointly organizing by FATA Olympic Association and Shinwari Welfare Organization. The National Junior Squash Championship is a step forward toward the establishment of FATA Squash Association under the supervision of Pakistan Squash Federation.

Shahid Khan Shinwari lauded President Pakistan Squash Federation Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for extending support to FATA Olympic Association and youth of FATA. Qamar Zaman on this occasion said that due chance would be given to the players of FATA to part of the overall four categories of the Championship.

Shahid Khan Shinwari on this occasion underlined the need for development of sports infrastructure for the trials youth. He said that the developmental of sports infrastructure would be linked up with the ongoing rehabilitation work in progress under aegis Pakistan Army in various agencies.

He said the youth have been suffered badly so for their rehabilitation and bringing those traumatized youth back to life again they are fully focusing on holding different sports activities with the help of Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs FATA.

Qamar Zaman assured that he would always be available as far as promotion of squash in tribal areas. He said it is certainly a new beginning, adding, “There is no dearth of talent in tribal areas and if they would provide opportunities these tribal youth could come up at national and international levels in no time.

Asad Khan Shinwari on this occasion urged upon all to come up and play their due role for helping FATA youth. He said now potential squash players are also coming to main pool of talent but only those who could affords such facilities, having resources.—APP