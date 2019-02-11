Qualified teachers can bring positive change

Our Correspondent

Badin

Trained and qualified teachers can bring positive and solid changes in the society. A teacher is a role model of the whole society and change maker of the world. These view were expressed by Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Badin while addressing the event of certification Ceremony organized by IBA Sukkur at Government Elementary College of Education Badin on Monday.

While addressing the participants of ceremony Mr. Mehdi said that teachers are assets of nation who are building the nation adding that teachers who learned from the fifteen days SEF teachers training are now more responsible to pay their role at their schools level. He added that teachers are playing positive role in bringing the positive and constructive changes in the society adding that these type training should be carried on, on regular basis as students can get its benefits and personalities can be developed through the education.

Mohammad Saleh Korenjo, Deputy District Education Officer, Primary, Badin elaborated that we are very happy to see such opportunities which were being created by private sector. He hoped that all teachers who participated fifteen days training here would also apply these learning tools and technics in their respective schools which will help the society in creating the child personalities. Mr. Korenjo added that given presentations by the trained teachers of training showed that training was proved effective.

