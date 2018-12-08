Qualified but unemployed!

Being provided with modern academia and creditable achievements; youngsters are still deprived of working in the practical life because of the seats that should be given to them are occupied by the people who are financially sound; they manage to convince the system with bribery instead of the educational background.

Here, I attest to Manto’s statement when he says that hunger is the mother of all ills prevailing in the world. But this is no justification, it has to stop now, they’re fed enough. The government should play her role by understanding the power of human resources, precisely the youth; as they’re capable to fuel our country’s economy, military and other institutions. And for that, China is the perfect example to quote here that how smartly they’re utilizing the intellect of its people for the betterment of their state.

Worse still, this cause results in the effect of mass migration of folks to other territories, looking for employment options, in view of the fact that their own native soil is not fruitful enough to serve them, which simply lies beneath the state’s dignity and affects our sovereignty in return.

I would end by requesting statesmen to please step up and root out the corrupts and opportunists who are sucking the blood like a leech; weakening the foundations of the system and stopping the potential of the country from going up, or else the land of ’Pures’ will only be left contemplated with people morally blemished.

FAAZILA BAIG

Via email

