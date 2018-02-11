Qualcomm warns of customer losses, legal hazards to Broadcom buyout

New York

Qualcomm Inc warned it could lose two large clients if it accepted chipmaker Broadcom Ltd’s revised $121 billion buyout offer and said it saw no path to regulatory approval of any deal.

In a filing that followed up on its letter to Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan on Thursday rebutting his latest offer, the San Diego-based company laid out more detail on its reservations about the deal.

It said two customers who provide more than $1 billion in chip revenue each had vowed to move away if the deal went through, citing a lack of confidence in Broadcom’s ability to continue to lead in technology.

Broadcom, which makes connectivity chips used in products ranging from mobile phones to servers, first approached Qualcomm in November.

After its first offer was rejected, Broadcom nominated a slate of directors to replace Qualcomm’s board. Qualcomm shareholders are scheduled to vote on the nominations on March 6.

With that in mind, the company is seeking to strike a balance between continued resistance to Broadcom’s takeover and heeding the calls of shareholders who have urged the company to engage with its rival in case it can clinch an attractive deal.—Agencies