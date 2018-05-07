Quake jolts Chenab valley

Doda, Iok

An earthquake of moderate intensity on Sunday afternoon jolted entire Chenab Valley, triggering panic among the people.

The quake, measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale, struck Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban belts at 01:17 PM on Sunday, an official said.

SSP Doda Mohammad Shabir Khatana said that we are gathering the information but as of now, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

Panic-struck residents rushed out of their homes and shops in entire Chenab Valley, when the quake whose epicenter was 11 km east of Bhaderwah, rattled the picturesque Bhadarwah Valley, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Gandoh areas of Chenab Valley.—GK