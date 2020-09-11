Quaid’s vision of prosperous Pakistan remains our goal: COAS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday paid homage to the founder of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, saying: “Under his leadership, Pakistan emerged as a separate sovereign state.”

September 11 marks the 72nd death anniversary of the Quaid, which was observed across the country with due solemnity and reverence on Friday.

“Nation pays homage to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Under his leadership, #Pakistan emerged as a separate sovereign state,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a tweet. “Quaid’s vision of a vibrant, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan remains our goal. Together we shall achieve this, InshaAllah,” the military’s media wing quoted the General Qamar as saying.