Quaid’s two-nation theory more acknowledged reality today: COAS

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid rich tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 143rd birth anniversary, saying the Father of the Nation’s vision about the “two-nation theory is an even more acknowledged reality today”, a statement issued by the military’s media wing on Wednesday said.

“Quaid’s vision about creation of Pakistan based on [the] Two-Nation Theory is an even more acknowledged reality today,” the chief of the army staff was quoted by the Inter-Services Public Relations as saying during his visit to the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi.While appreciating Quaid’s selfless efforts and political vision for the creation of the motherland, Gen Qamar said: “We can’t thank him [Quaid-i-Azam] enough for having got us Pakistan.”

Even in the most difficult times, all Pakistanis including minorities have come together without compromise on respective identity. His vision will always guide the way for us to take Pakistan ahead following the principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline”, the ISPR’s press release stated.

A change of guards’ ceremony was also held at the mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Military Academy took over the guard duty from Pakistan Air Force. Later, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited the mausoleum to pay homage to the Quaid.