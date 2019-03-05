Quaid’s Slogan

The current nerve-breaking tussle between the two neighbours for the region. Such crucial moments in life come and go and they must be dealt in accordance with the Quaid’s statement “Unity, Faith and Discipline”. PM Imran Khan’s pronouncement to release captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday as a “peace gesture” has already set an example.

Moreover, Pakistan can redeem its glorious and fundamental ideology if sustained via such determination. But it’s only possible through combined efforts and mutually strong coordination between/among the nations. It is the dire need of time.

MUHAMMAD LUQMAN KAKAR

Loralai, Baluchistan.

