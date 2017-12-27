Quaid’s Pakistan

The 25th of December is the birthday of our one and only leader and founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Every year we celebrate this day with full inspiration, enthusiasm and furore. Our hero is not dead; he is alive in our hearts. There are no words to describe the personality and deeds of Mohmmad Ali Janah who spent his entire life with his colleagues to bring a peaceful country for the Muslims of subcontinent. He gave us a free country, free of caste, religion, discrimination and terrorism. Unfortunately, today we all are silent not taking any action against corruption, castism etc. The real purpose of celebrating this day is not making fun, enjoying and being free from official work, rather the real meaning of remembering this day is to be a patriotic and be a real soldier to protect the country from every kind of malpractice.

Mostly, we can see the children on roads begging and labouring, it will be the duty of every individual to make his contribution, whatever little it may be, for provision of education to the poor, because, it was a desire of our leader to educate everyone.. Let’s join hands, be honest, responsible and dutiful to save our beautiful country from every evil and fulfil our hero’s vision in order to make a bright Pakistan.

PULLAN CHAKAR

Turbat

