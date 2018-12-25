Quaid’s ever shining sayings

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan was born on December 25, 1876. Because of his all-out efforts, our beloved country came into existence. He dedicated his entire life for gaining Pakistan and fortunately, what Allama Muhammad Iqabal, the acclaimed poet, philosopher and above all the thinker of Pakistan dreamt, the Quaid fulfilled it. Because of his everlasting and dedicated efforts our beloved country emerged on the world map on 14th August, 1947. Today is 25th December. Although the Quaid is no more with us, his achievements, his dedication, his devotion and above all his ever shining words are alive.

We all know that the circumstances of Pakistan are getting worse day by day. We are involved in so many social flaws, like corruption, bribery, lie, debasement, inflation, harassment etc. In this critical situation, we should follow the teachings of our Quaid. I, therefore, have collected some inspirational and instructive sayings of Quaid, which are mentioned below: “Think a hundred times before you take a decision, but once that decision is taken, stand by it as one man.”

“There are two powers in the world; one is the sword and the other is the pen. There is a great competition and rivalry between the two. There is a third power stronger than both, that of the women.” “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you. We are victims of evil customs. It is a crime against humanity that our women are shut up within the four walls of the houses as prisoners. There is no sanction anywhere for the deplorable condition in which our women have to live.”

NAEEM UR REHMAAN SHAAIQ

Lyari, Karachi

