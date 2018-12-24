Quaid’s character

Dr L H Hiranandani, was a great social worker who met twice Quaid-i- Azam in his life wrote in the preface of Sheshrao Chavan’s book Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Jinnah’s defence of Lokmanya Tilak: One of the tallest nationalists of the independence struggle, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak had chosen Jinnah to defend him in the Court of Law, when he was charged with seditious writing in his newspaper ‘Kesari.’ Tilak lost the case and was sentenced to six years of imprisonment. Everybody felt that the punishment awarded to Tilak by an Indian Judge, Justice Davar was rather harsh. An appeal was filed and Jinnah again appeared for Tilak. This time the Court exonerated Tilak. Tilak was an orthodox Brahmin and a great patriot. Engaging the services of Jinnah by Tilak itself was a tribute to Jinnah’s legal acumen and patriotism, especially since there were several legal luminaries practicing in the Bombay High Court then.

After Justice Davar sentenced Tilak to six years of rigorous imprisonment, the British Government conferred Knighthood on Davar. The Bar Association of Bombay High Court wanted to give him dinner. When the circular informing the event went to Jinnah, he wrote a very strong remark that the Bar should feel ashamed to want to give a dinner to a judge who had obtained knighthood by doing what the Government wanted, and by sending a great patriot to jail with a savage sentence. When Justice Davar called Jinnah to his chamber to know the reason for writing such strong words against the Judge, Jinnah told him that what he had written was truth and that he could not suppress the strong feeling about the manner in which the Judge had handled Tilak’s case. This shows the very high regard Jinnah had for Tilak.

Jinnah- the Diplomat: Creation of Pakistan is a tribute to Jinnah’s diplomatic skills and political acumen. While for India, non-violence movement spear-headed by Gandhiji won the freedom, Jinnah’s power of persuasion and diplomatic moves to convince the Muslims and the British about his two nation theory won him a nation-State in the form of Pakistan, that too without his or his followers going to jail or suffering hardships. Approximately, after one hundred years, we are still falling short of such leadership that is straightforward, upright, with immaculate & stain-free character and can steer away the ship from troubled waters.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

