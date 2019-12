Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The nation will celebrate the 143rd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today with renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country. It will be a public holiday and national flag will be hoisted atop all public and private buildings. The day will dawn with Qur’an khawani at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. A change of guards ceremony will also be held at Mazar-e-Quaid.