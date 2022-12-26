Quaid’s birthday celebrated with traditional zeal

The nation celebrated the 146th birthday of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, on Sunday, with political leaders and others paying their tribute.

The day dawned with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country. The change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, during which a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed the ceremonial guard duty from Pakistan Air Force cadet guards. Major General Umar Naseem was the chief guest on the occasion.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum to lay a floral wreath and offered their respect and gratitude to the great leader whose unerring efforts paved the way for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. Public and private departments organized a variety of events including seminars, conferences, competitions and discussion programs to highlight the messages and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

The national flag was hoisted on major government buildings throughout the country on the birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam.

