Quaid’s birthday celebrated at PNCA

Zubair Qureshi

Hundreds of children witnessed the birthday anniversary celebrations of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Monday in the final speech contest, tableaus and the national songs competition.

The PNCA Children’s Art Workshop had organised preliminary competitions last week and the selected ones participated in the finals. Well-known puppeteer and humorous writer Farooq Qaiser, commonly known as Uncle Sargam was the chief guest on the occasion. He gave away the prizes to winners of different competitions and also spoke on the occasion in a lighter tone that was amusing for the children as well as the elders in the audience. In his address as Chief Guest, Farooq Qaiser said independence was a great blessing God that was bestowed by the day and night work of the father of the nation. While celebrating the birthday of the Quaid we need to pledge to work for the integrity and solidarity of the country. Hard work and honest approach in life bring the best not only to build the character of a person, it is also necessary for the nation-building too.

The winners in solo song competition included Sunbal Nazir of the Islamabad Model College for Girls, I-9, Muhammad Abdullah of Islamabad Model School for Boys, G-10/3, Bia Shahzadi of Development in Literacy School, and Aryan Zahid of Bahria Foundation School. They won first, second, third and fourth prize respectively. The first four positions in the group songs competition were won by the Quality School, Islamabad Model School for Girls F-6/1, Islamabad Model School for Girls G-8/3, and Islamabad Model School for Girls G-8/2 respectively.