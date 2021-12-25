Quaid’s birth anniversary today

The nation is celebrating the 145th birth anniversary of the country’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah today.

Born on Dec 25, 1876 to a wealthy merchant family in the port city of Karachi, Jinnah, who is commonly known as Quaid-i-Azam, or “The Greatest Leader,” has remained the only symbol of unity as an undisputed leader for a nation of 210 million people during Pakistan’s 74 years of independence.

He led the nation, carved out of the subcontinent as a homeland for Muslims in 1947, at a time when it was facing a number of serious challenges, including tensions with India over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, fears for survival due to economic hardships, an influx of refugees and raging communal riots.