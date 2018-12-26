Quaid’s anniversary, Christmas celebrations held at Governor House

Staff Reporter

A special ceremony of Christmas and birth anniversary of founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was held at Governor’s House here today in which Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, information minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan and others were present. Governor Ch. Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, information minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan and others also cut the cake.

The Chief Minister extended greetings to the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He also felicitated the Christian community on the holy festival of Christmas.

Talking on the occasion, he said that today is a joyous occasion as Christian community is celebrating their Christmas festival while the whole nation is happy on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quaid-e-Azam set up practical examples of austerity, simplicity and principled politics and had the subsequent leadership followed these principles, Pakistan would have been a major power of the world today.

The PTI leader Imran Khan is also following the footprints of Quaid-e-Azam to pursue these principles. He said that Christian community is respectable for all of us and it is praiseworthy that they have performed valuable services in different sectors of life including healthcare and education. Today, we fully share the joys of the Christian community, he concluded.

