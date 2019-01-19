Quaidians resolve to protect every inch of QAU land

The participants of dialouge titled “Land issue of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU)” have resolved to protect every inch of varsity land and no compromise till the handing over of 1709 acres.

They also resolved that efforts to be continued till removal of complete encroachments over 298 acres of QAU land. The activity was organised here by Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association, and attended by the senior Quaidians, members of Joint Action Committee (JAC), faculty, officers, employees and students.

After reviewing recent developments regarding anti-encrochment drive on university land, it was also unamiously resolved that no compromise would be made over prestige of top ranked federal university.

During the interactive dialogue, it was apprised that QAU administration made full payment of 1709 Acres land to Capital Development Authority (CDA) many decades ago which was admitted by the CDA in its formal reply at Supreme Court.

CDA also reconciled it in written during latest meeting held between QAU management and Capital Development Authority officials.

It was also informed that National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Education in its meeting held on 30th May, 2018 directed QAU administration to ensure removal of illegal encroachments over its land through issuing evacuation notices with a clear-cut deadline, disconnection of utilities of illegal inhabitants and evacuation of area from illegal occupants.—APP

