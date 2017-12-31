Quaid vision

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has quite rightly and emphatically stressed the dire need to work towards vision of the Father of Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and exhorted the people to ensure that the country does not scatter any further. The Chief Minister said this while addressing Police Sub-Inspectors annual passing out parade at the Police Training College at Sihala near Rawalpindi the other day.

According to media reports, the CM said we need to change the old systems and to bring a new one in its place so that we can say uprightly and proudly that Pakistan is a welfare state, we should not let our beloved motherland scatter, we have to make it great again, we need to change our mindset and work together towards peace, progress and prosperity.

Highlighting the sacrifices of the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in the war against terror, the Chief Minister stated with a sense of appreciation that Punjab Police alone has lost 1400 officers and jawans in the field against terrorism and street crimes and also paid tributes to the officers and jawans of Pakistan Army and other law enforcing agencies who have offered countless sacrifices over the years for betterment of the country.

He availed the opportunity to exhort the officers and jawans of the Punjab Police Force to become a disciplined force which is recognized and appreciated for its respect as well as character. Police Force officers and jawans come in direct contact with people from all walks of life and ages throughout day and night and they ought to show greater respect, cooperation and assistance to those coming to them to seek help and get their grievances resolved.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

