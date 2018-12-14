Quaid-i-Azam University holds Fisheries Day walk

Staff Reporter

The Department of Animal Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) organized a walk on campus to mark the World Fisheries Day. The event was organized to highlight the critical importance of water and lives, it sustain on human lives, as it provides food for billions and generates employment opportunities worldwide.

Chief organizer of the event Dr. Amina Zuberi, Department of Animal Sciences, QAU said that according to United Nations report more than two-thirds of the world’s fisheries have been overfished or are fully harvested and more than one third are in a state of decline because of factors such as the loss of essential fish habitats, pollution, and global warming etc.

