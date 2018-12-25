Quaid-i-Azam in eyes of others

The day of December 25 marks as a historic day for Pakistanis. It was in 1876 the same date when the father of the nation, the worthy Quaid-e-Azam was born. It is not only the Pakistani nationals who admire Jinnah but renowned personalities from around the globe including great thinkers, historians and critics have acknowledged the tireless efforts for the fulfilment of the dream of an independent Islamic welfare state.

Pir Ilahi Buksh who was a prominent member of the Pakistan Movement and served as the Chief Minister of Sindh from 1948-1949, said, “Jinnah is the sole leader of 10 crore Muslims. He is, in essence, a true representative of their political sentiments. His steps rewrite the history and his decisions have a far greater impact in the course of events and future for the nation.” In the same way, a prominent Indian politician in the earlier days of Pakistan’s struggle, M.C. Rajah who was also a leader of Justice Party, said,

“All religions hold the belief that God sends suitable men into the world to work out His plan from time to time, and at critical junctures. I regard Mr. Jinnah as the man who has been called upon to correct the wrong ways into which Congress has led the people of India under the leadership of Mr. Gandhi.” In the former President of Pakistan, General Muhammad Ayub Khan’s memorable words about the Father of Nation, “Quaid-e-Azam established a great new country. We can never forget this great ‘Miracle’. After the great Caliphs of early Islam, there is hardly any person other than Quaid-e-Azam who faced all difficulties and opposition with such great determination and succeeded in securing an independent country for Muslims.”

RASHID ALI

Via email

