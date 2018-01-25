Quaid had great trust in youth: Nadeem

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare has said that youth had played a significant role in the creation of Pakistan and Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had always reposed great trust in the young people. Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the event while Azher Ali Chaudhry, Secretary CA&DD, was the chief guest. Colleges and University students and a large number of youth attended the event.

He said Pakistani youth is brimming with ambition, enthusiasm and commitment to rise to acquire the goals. We need to invest more in their skills and mould their ideas into new products, services and successful business that will benefit us all.” Azher Ali Chaudhry, Secretary Capital Administration and Development Division, during his speech said that given the importance of youth to Pakistan’s future development, it is imperative to endow them with better means.