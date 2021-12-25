Quaid gave Muslims of South Asia a free state

On the occasion of 146th Birth Anniversary of the Founder of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, said that a separate Muslim state on the world map is possible only with Quaid-e-Azam’s golden principles of faith, unity and discipline.

Quaid-e-Azam with his enthusiastic leadership skills brought the Muslims of India to an independent state which became the destination of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He paid tribute to the historic figure of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who, following the principles of faith, unity and discipline, gave the Muslims of South Asia a free and independent state. Pakistan is the fruit of the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions.

We all have to play our part to make it a credible place. Quaid-e-Azam’s vision was that the youth would change the destiny of this country.

The Vice Chancellor while addressing the youth and especially the students said, that they should make their mark in education and research with passion and hard work. On the occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that under the able leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, the Muslims of India made possible the establishment of an independent Islamic state.

Quaid-e-Azam knew that the establishment of an Islamic state in the Indian subcontinent was inevitable where Muslims could live their lives freely.

Today, we all have a responsibility to protect and develop this country. People from all walks of life has to work hard to further strengthen the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the interpretation of Iqbal’s dream.