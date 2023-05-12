Quaid-e-Azam’s piano, table, torched by PTI activists

The piano, writing table, desk and sword of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were also set ablaze by the miscreants on Tuesday last in Jinnah House, Lahore.

According to the Punjab police spokesperson, these antiques had been donated by the Founder of Pakistan to the Government of Pakistan, and they had been preserved in Jinnah House as national heritage.

More than 150 policemen were injured during violent protests across Punjab. At least 63 policemen were injured in Lahore, 28 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Faisalabad, 10 in Attock, 13 in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot and six in Mianwali.

Moreover, 70 vehicles of Punjab police were set on fire, of which 17 were burnt in Lahore, three in Gujranwala, 13 in Faisalabad, five in Sialkot, 18 in Rawalpindi, two in Bhakkar and one in Attock.