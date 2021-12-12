Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations to be held at Governor House: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations will be held at Governor House Karachi on December 25 with the participation of Chief Ministers of all four provinces.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the National Cultural Conference to be held at Arts Council Karachi in 2022.

Talking to the media on Saturday on the occasion of his visit on the third day of the 14th International Urdu Conference being held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (ACPKHI), he said that it is a good thing that Arts Council Karachi has a festival of writers our language is one of the few major languages in the world, more steps should be taken for its development and promotion, Arts Council Karachi congratulated.

All the arrangements have been handed over to the President of Arts Council Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah.

He said that the government is making every effort to provide facilities for the youth. To a question asked regarding the Urdu conference, the Information Minister read the poem of the stain and later wrote on the wall of the conference.

He said that our young generation should be familiar with Urdu poetry, stories, fiction, and literature so that they can get acquainted with their language, literature, and culture.

On the occasion, President ACPKHI thanked the Information Minister for attending the Urdu Conference and said that the federal minister has decided that the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam should be celebrated all over the nation.

It is the responsibility of the Arts Council to organize the event at the Governor’s House for a joint celebration. We will try our best to do this, he added.